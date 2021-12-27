‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ to air Friday at 10:35 p.m. on KSN

NBC rings in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening.

“Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

The special will air live on KSN on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:35 p.m. -11:35 p.m. and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

Following the special, KSN will “Lone Star NYE 2022” from Dallas starting at 11:35 p.m.