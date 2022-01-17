Missouri fans of the legendary Betty White donate in her honor

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Today, Jan. 17, would have been a milestone for Betty White had she not passed away recently.

She would have turned 100 years old.

Fans of the actress are donating either money, supplies, or their time at Humane Societies across the country in honor of the beloved entertainer. Among them, Sheila Miller, who made a contribution at the Joplin Humane Society.

“We brought in some dog food and some cat food in honor of Betty White. Today would have been her 100th birthday. She was a huge animal activist, and we heard on Facebook that as a suggestion to honor her memory, was to come in and donate. So we chose today,” said Miller.

“Celebrities can play a big role in advocating for animals, homeless pets, spay and neuter programs, things like that. When they take their platform and they use that to promote these things, it is a huge benefit to those animals in need,” said Tianna Fisher, Humane Society Shelter Services Manager.

If you’d like to make a donation in White’s honor to the Joplin Humane Society, you can follow this link to their website.