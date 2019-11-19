Mister Rogers week: Working with your hero

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Get ready to revisit your childhood in just a few days when “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” hits theaters. It is a film based on true events through the later years of Fred Rogers.

Since 1970, chief engineer at WQED Paul Byers lived those true events and reflects on how special it really was to be friends with Mister Rogers.

“Fred was a special person, even if you didn’t know him personally you can tell just by watching his TV shows,” said Byers.

Byers and Fred Rogers met in 1970 shortly after “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” moved into WQED, but the legacy of Mister Rogers started long before that when Rogers started in 1954 as a puppeteer on a show called “Children’s Corner.”

“He was actually one of the founding members of the WQED family,” said Byers.

Rogers’ legacy and the message didn’t just impact kids, it impacted adults too.

“Fred is definitely one of my main heroes and always will be. His message was kindness. He would always say there are three keys to being a successful person. He says, ‘number one is to be kind, number two is to be kind and number three is to be kind.’ That’s the way I try to live my life,” Byers added.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” comes out Nov. 22.

