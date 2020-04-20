Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
KDHE looks for contact tracers, stops daily website updates
Top Stories
Experimental coronavirus drug will be available in Kansas this week
$9 million in community grants available for Kansas
Must-See Video: Two arrested after Oklahoma chase that continued for several miles despite rollover
Video
Princeton names first black valedictorian in university’s history
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Agent seeks Zion Williamson’s answers on improper benefits
Top Stories
AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
EPL mulls early end even as gov’t clears path to resuming
American Hockey League cancels rest of season, playoffs
Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mom & Me Selfie Photo Gallery
Entertainment
Posted:
Apr 20, 2020 / 12:01 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2020 / 10:33 AM CDT
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Kansas man who sought trial by combat now wants ex-wife evaluated
Weather
Governor and KDHE discuss coronavirus numbers, issues in Kansas
Video
Child dies in ATV rollover crash in southwest Kansas
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas climb 132; 1 new death and 3 hospitalizations reported
Can people be prosecuted for violating governor’s emergency orders? Kansas attorney general will look into it