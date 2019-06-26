Music Theatre of Wichita presents ‘An American in Paris’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Music Theatre of Wichita continues its 2019 season with its latest production, “An American in Paris”

Clyde Alves is the leading man for the production who plays Jerry Mulligan. Mulligan is World War II veteran trying to make a living as a painter.

The show is different from a regular Broadway production because it focuses less on ballet and more on tap dancing.

The shows run through Sunday at Century II. There are matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday. You can order tickets online.