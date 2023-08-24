WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music Theater of Wichita is offering a free matinee of their performance of the musical “Cats” to those with special needs.

The matinee starts at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center. Groups and families will need to register in advance to attend.

The performance is shorter because intermission is eliminated. It is also quieter, and the house lights are dimmed instead of being turned off. Before the performance, an actor will come out on stage to explain that the costumes, makeup, and wigs are not real. Scenes that may upset some audience members may be removed entirely.

While talking, singing, yelling, and other vocalizations are not permitted in other performances, attendees for the matinee are welcome to express themselves if they choose to. Wheelchair space is full, but there is still space available for those who can transfer from a wheelchair to regular seating.

You must be registered by the close of the business day on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to register your family or group.