WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the end of April, Naftzger Park will be hosting an ICT Block Party.

On Saturday, April 30, from 3 – 9 p.m., partygoers will be able to eat, shop, listen to music by DJ Cadence, sip on drinks from the bar provided by Wave, explore a car show by Significant Other Car Club, and even enjoy children’s face painting by Art on a Cart Wichita.

ICT Block Party (Courtesy: Anthony Avery)

Vendor booths:

Aesthetic Clothing

AJT Boutique

ANTIMOSITY

Art by Alec Lang

Be Forever

Electric Pineapple

Fu Art

Inspiring Jewls

Leaf and Stone Apothecary

Lifted Slush

Monigold Vintage

Moon Enterprise

Shark By Design

Sultry Bead Work

Tarc

Tempered Threads

Thread Revival

Food will be provided by Bongo Fruit Smoothies, Don Nachos, Travisios, and Villas Exotic Eggroll.

“I just wanted to do something different, so different that I even wanted to do something during a different time frame than most events. Something that’s daytime and nighttime, something for everyone,” said ICT Block Party host Anthony Avery. “My brand ANTIMOSITY is about working with local merchants to nurture the culture threw events like this.”

According to the party’s Facebook event, this event is free for all ages and dogs. “Join us as we bring you all back to the days when a party outside was the best vibe,” read the post.

Naftzger Park is located “right in the heart of the city” at 601 E Douglas Ave.

Avery plans on hosting more ICT Block Parties this year in July and September, “so stay tuned.”