WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Native American chef who is the first-ever winner of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s latest cooking competition show is in Wichita this evening, speaking at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

Pyet DeSpain won the first season of Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef.” DeSpain is a member of the Prairie Band-Potawatomi Nation Tribe. She grew up on the Osage Indian Reservation and lived in Kansas City, Kansas, before relocating to Los Angeles.

She specializes in a fusion of Native American and Mexican culinary traditions. In 2021 she was named one of the top 25 private chefs in Los Angeles.

Doors open at 5 p.m. DeSpain will be speaking from 6 to 7 p.m.

Those who plan to attend are asked to park at Exploration Place and use the footbridge across the river. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are being accepted for the Stumblingbear Regalia Cupboard, which lends shawls and ribbon shirts for youth to participate in powwows regardless of their financial situation.