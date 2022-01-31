STAMFORD, Conn. (KSNW) – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVI includes a star-studded commentating team as Los Angeles hosts its first Super Bowl in nearly three decades from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC (KSN), Telemundo and Peacock.

Super Bowl LVI marks NBC’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast and the first on Peacock. Telemundo will be the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 13, Super Bowl LVI and 2022 Winter Olympic Games converge across NBC Sports to create “Super Gold Sunday” – the biggest day in sports media history – featuring the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles and multiple gold medal events in Beijing.

COMMENTATORS

Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, calls Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock. This marks Michaels’ 11th Super Bowl play-by-play assignment – tied for the most ever for a television commentator, joining former CBS and FOX announcer Pat Summerall.

Joining Michaels are 16-time Emmy Award-winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst), who played in two Super Bowls as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals; four-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters); and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay(rules analyst). This marks the fifth Super Bowl assignment for Collinsworth and Tafoya, and the first game assignment for both Tappen and McAulay.

The Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show features host Mike Tirico, who will make an unprecedented hosting double as he will anchor the Olympic primetime show in Beijing beginning Thursday, Feb. 3. He will also host NBC Sports’ Super Bowl halftime show and handle the Lombardi Trophy presentation after the game. Tirico’s first broadcast from SoFi Stadium will be the Friday, Feb. 11 Olympic primetime show on NBC and Peacock, where he will host from a special outdoor set.

Maria Taylor makes her Super Bowl hosting debut, starting Sunday’s pregame show at the famed Santa Monica Pier, before heading to the field at SoFi Stadium. At halftime, she will provide viewers with a “moments-away” look at what’s to come in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show from backstage and on-field locations. After the game, Taylor will anchor from the main set at SoFi Stadium.

Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees makes his Super Bowl television debut on the Super Bowl pregame show alongside Football Night in America teammates and fellow Super Bowl champions Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison. Dungy won a Super Bowl as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers (XIII) and as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (XLI). Harrison won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX).

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, whose father was MVP of Super Bowl XXI as quarterback of the New York Giants, joins Taylor at Santa Monica Pier before making his way to SoFi Stadium, while Jac Collinsworth makes his Super Bowl debut, working on the field alongside Harrison.

NBC Sports insiders Mike Florio and Peter King are covering their 13th and 38th Super Bowls, respectively. Florio will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LVI from on-location in Los Angeles, while King will present a feature and additional commentary. Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, will make his “Super Sunday” debut on the Super Bowl pregame show.

Throughout the pregame show, Michael Holley and Michael Smith from Peacock’s Brother From Another will report from the AFC and NFC team hotels, and Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will take viewers inside the NFL Tailgate at SoFi Stadium.

NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood will embark on a “Super SoCal Adventure,” bringing viewers to various landmarks throughout Los Angeles leading up to the game.

Coverage will be led by Emmy-Award winner, Miguel Gurwitz, along with Ana Jurka, Karim Mendiburu and special guest Rolando Cantu, a former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman. Carlos Mauricio Ramirez will handle play-by-play and Jorge Andres will provide game analysis. In addition, Andres Cantor will make an appearance on NBC Sports’ Super Bowl pregame show.

NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI is led by executive producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff, who will work their seventh Super Bowl together. NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LVI Pregame coverage is produced by Tommy Roy and Matt Casey, and directed by Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is the executive producer of NBC Sports.

COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock’s premium tier begins at 8 a.m. ET with the Winter Olympics from Beijing. Super Bowl LVI coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl.

At 12 p.m., the five-hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show kicks off from Los Angeles on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LVI at 5:30 p.m.

Telemundo’s pregame show kicks off at 4 p.m. and will feature news, analysis and debate ahead of the game, as well a look at the NFL’s commitment to Latino fans.

Peacock customers who subscribe to the premium tier enjoy access to stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games including preseason, playoffs and Super Bowl LVI.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream Super Bowl LVI to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following Super Bowl post-game coverage, including the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, coverage from Beijing continues with the Winter Olympics Primetime Show at 9:45 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, which will feature gold medals awarded in ice dance figure skating and monobob. Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue (ice dance), and Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor (monobob) are expected to contend for medals.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 13 schedule on KSN (NBC) and Peacock (all times central):