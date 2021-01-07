NBC moves ‘Chicago’ shows to January 13 following breach of U.S. Capitol

Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire’s midseason premieres that were scheduled to air Wednesday night on KSN and NBC at 7 p.m. will now be seen next Wednesday, Jan. 13 due to coverage of the breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Tonight on NBC: Continuing coverage from NBC News. Originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air next week. — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2021

The Chicago shows had been scheduled to return from winter hiatus. Mountain and Pacific time zones saw Chicago reruns.

Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. “Jeopardy” aired early Thursday at 2:10 a.m. on KSN.