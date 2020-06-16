NBC rolls out new fall shows

The coronavirus pandemic threw a major wrench into most television and movie production, but with things slowly getting back on track, the new fall television season is taking shape.

Christopher Meloni is returning to “Law & Order” this fall, but not to “SVU.”

His character, Elliott Stabler, will lead “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” It’ll air Thursdays at 10 after “Special Victims Unit.”

New episodes of the network’s Chicago dramas are set to return in the fall, along with “This Is Us” and “New Amsterdam.”

“Superstore” will also be back, preparing for America Ferrara’s departure, while “Brooklyn Nine Nine” sees life after baby for cops Jake and Amy.

Gwen Stefani returns to the big red chair on “The Voice”, along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The mystery of Flight 828 will continue in the fall with “Manifest.”

The disruption of the pilot season means other new shows are delayed until early next year. Those include comedies for Ted Danson and Kenan Thompson, as well as a series about Dwayne Johnson’s childhood called “Young Rock.”

New seasons for “Good Girls” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are also on the way for 2021.

