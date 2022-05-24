COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s summer season is about to heat up with new shows and the return of popular series.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Starting Tuesday, May 31, “America’s Got Talent” will begin its 17th season at 8 p.m. Executive producer Simon Cowell will return with fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, as well as host Terry Crews.

According to NBC, this year’s summer installment of “AGT” promises fans “surprise guest judges, new rounds, shocking twists and jaw-dropping moments.”

The live portion of the show begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will last six weeks until the season champion is crowned in the spectacular finale.

“Dancing with Myself” series premiere

Following the “America’s Got Talent” season premiere on May 31, reality competition newcomer “Dancing with Myself” will debut at 10 p.m.

Inspired by viral dance crazes on social media, “everyday people” will “compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators,” the network reveals.

Creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy will be joined by host Camille Kostek in demonstrating the new dances contestants will have to perform. Each contestant has to work out their take on the routine in an “isolated pod” before putting their talents on display in front of the live studio audience.

While Shakira, Jonas and Koshy will provide feedback and choose which contestants advance in the competition, each night’s winner is ultimately selected by the studio audience and is rewarded with a cash prize.

The network notes that guest celebrities will also take part in submitting dance challenges.

“America Ninja Warrior” Season 14

On Monday, June 6, “America Ninja Warrior” will return for Season 14. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall will be back on location in San Antonio, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the national finals.

Once again, competitors as young as 15 years old will be allowed to take on the obstacle course for a chance to make it to the National Finals and win the top prize of $1 million.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” premiere

The unscripted genealogy series, “Who Do You Think You Are?” will make its return to NBC on Sunday, July 10.

The series documents celebrities tracing their family trees with the help of genealogists, historians and experts. This season the stars taking part in the quest to discover their family history includes Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

NBC states that the show will unlock “past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time.”