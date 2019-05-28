NBC’s ‘Songland’ debuts tonight

“Songland”, a new songwriting competition series, debuts tonight.

The show is an 11-episode series, featuring three of America’s best producers: Ryan Tedder, a four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter for artists like Taylor Swift and Adele; Ester Dean, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer for Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj; and Shane McAnally, a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer for Kasey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt.

Each week, one guest recording artist will appear on the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch and perform their original material. They’ll work to improve their original songs into the one the star selects. That feedback from the pros will help one of the unknowns get their song chosen as the star’s next single.

“Songland” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. right after the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”