NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ series highlights Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s life before fame

“Young Rock” arrives tonight on NBC.

The show is about the childhood of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through the ’70s and ’80s.

Three young actors portray Johnson at different stages in his life, from childhood to college.

Johnson will appear in each episode as the focus and inspiration of the series will be about his formative years.

YOUNG ROCK — “Working The Gimmick” — Pictured: (l-r) Nate Jackson as Junkyard Dog, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne — (Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC)

YOUNG ROCK — “Working The Gimmick” — Pictured: (l-r) Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Matthew Willig as Andre The Giant — (Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC)

YOUNG ROCK — “Working The Gimmick” — Pictured: Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson — (Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC)

YOUNG ROCK — “Working The Gimmick” — Pictured: (l-r) Brett Azur as Iron Sheik, Ana Tuisila as Lia — (Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC)

YOUNG ROCK — “Working The Gimmick” — Pictured: (l-r) Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne, Nate Jackson as Junkyard Dog — (Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC)

Johnson was the son of pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, which meant lots of moving, but also a big, extended family within the wrestling world.

“It was never Superman or Batman, or anyone like that, it was these pro wrestlers who were real life,” Johnson says. “I’d look at them, and here they are. They were like these big gladiators at that time.”

