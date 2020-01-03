Netflix show returns late Argentine prosecutor to spotlight

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — From Leonardo DiCaprio to Brad Pitt, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars came together to relax and sip wine in a room where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday.

The annual AFI invite-only luncheon honored 11 films and 11 television shows with well-spoken words about the celebrated project followed by a brief clip of a scene.