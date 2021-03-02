‘New Amsterdam’ returns tonight on KSN

It’s been almost a year since “New Amsterdam” wrapped up its pandemic-shortened second season.

The series returns tonight with COVID-19 very much impacting story lines.

The pandemic kept “New Amsterdam” star Ryan Eggold largely isolated for months, including his own bout with COVID-19.

“It felt like an extended flu, really tired, and stuff like that. But fortunately, it wasn’t worse than that,” Eggold says.

The cast and crew return tonight, mindful of the real-life medical professionals who did go through far worse.

“The goal was to really, to focus on the amazing work that they have done, the amazing sacrifice that they’ve made for some time now,” Eggold says.

You can see “New Amsterdam” at 9 p.m. on KSN.