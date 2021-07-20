New Coldplay album coming, Alison Krauss joins bluegrass HOF

FILE – In this Thursday, June 17, 2021 file photo, Chris Martin from the band Coldplay performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Their new album “Music of Spheres” is scheduled for release on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A look at what’s happening the world of music as artists announce their touring plans and concert venues plan their reopenings after being shuttered by the pandemic.

COSMIC COLDPLAY

British rock band Coldplay are headed out of this world with a new cosmic-themed album called “Music of The Spheres,” produced by Max Martin and scheduled to drop on Oct. 15.

The band, fronted by singer Chris Martin, announced on Tuesday their ninth studio album on social media with a handwritten note and a list of tracks, including some songs that are represented by emojis.

The first single from the new album, “Higher Power,” came out in May and a second song “Coloratura” is coming out on Friday.

The band hasn’t yet announced touring plans, but is scheduled to perform as a part of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 25.

BEST IN BLUEGRASS

Grammy-winner and bluegrass star Alison Krauss is joining the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, which recognizes her career as a former teenage prodigy who has become one of the most commercially successful bluegrass artists.

Krauss has won 27 Grammys, including album of the year for her collaborative record with Robert Plant called “Raising Sand.” She began touring as a musician in her teens and was signed to the Rounder Record label before graduating high school. She’s also had hits like “Whiskey Lullaby” with country star Brad Paisley.

Krauss will be inducted along with banjoist Lynn Morris and early bluegrass artists The Stoneman Family during a ceremony on Sept. 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

FOR THE FARMERS

Farm Aid, the long-running benefit concert started by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, is returning live in September after last year’s concert went virtual because of the pandemic.

Nelson, Young and Mellencamp are all performing on Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, along with Dave Matthews, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real.

The first Farm Aid concert was organized in 1985 to help family farms that were struggling to survive and to promote the purchase of locally grown and family farm food. The nonprofit has raised tens of millions of dollars over the years to support farmers.

Tickets for this year’s show go on sale on Wednesday.

__

This story has been corrected to restore a dropped word in the Coldplay album title, which is “Music of The Spheres.”