New Migos album, Culture III, features track titled ‘Mahomes’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Atlanta-based rap group Migos will be releasing their highly anticipated album, Culture III, on Friday and it will feature a track named after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 14th track on the album releasing Friday, June 11, is titled “Mahomes” and some have leaked snippets of the song via social media ahead of its release.

Culture III is the fourth studio album by the group and the third in the Culture series started in 2017.

The Grammy nominated rap group consists of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff.

In February, Quavo starred in a commercial for Adidas Football as he narrated clips of Mahomes.

This is not the first time the 2018 NFL MVP has been referenced in the hip-hop community.

In March, mega-star Drake included Mahomes in one of his lyrics:

“Patty Mahomes ’bout to fall short a couple hunnid.”

Mahomes’ rise to stardom continues as he becomes a regular in the pop culture world.