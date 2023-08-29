WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Next week, some shows will be moving on KSN.

Starting Sept. 4, “Today” will air from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following “Today,” “Hoda & Jenna” will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m., “Good Day Kansas” moves to a full hour and will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. KSN News will follow from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

After that, the afternoon schedule stays the same. “NBC News Daily” airs at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “Jeopardy!” will continue to air from 3-4 p.m. “KSN News at 4” follows.

