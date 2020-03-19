News organizations drop paywall for coronavirus information

1  of  106
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

FILE – This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. News organizations across the United States are lifting paywalls to share coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, a public service many hope will convince more readers to eventually become paying customers. Media outlets big and small, from The New York Times to the Telegraph-Forum in Bucyrus, Ohio, are letting people read their coronavirus coverage without a subscription. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations across the United States are lifting paywalls to share coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, a public service many hope will convince more readers to eventually become paying customers.

At the same time, the societal shutdown caused by the virus is exacerbating a decline in advertising revenue that has slowly choked many publications, already resulting in layoffs and furloughs.

Media outlets big and small, from The New York Times to the Telegraph-Forum in Bucyrus, Ohio, are letting people read their coronavirus coverage without a subscription.

Financial concerns shouldn’t keep anyone away from news and information that could be a matter of life or death, David Yonke, Telegraph-Forum editor, wrote to readers explaining the move.

The drill is familiar at the Palm Beach Post in Florida, which has similarly dropped paywalls when hurricanes loom off the coast. The big difference here is no one knows how long this “storm” will last, said Nick Moschella, executive editor.

“When they need us most they want us for free,” Moschella said Thursday. “I think there’s an expectation of that.”

On Sunday, the website for the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio had more than a million page views and 670,000 unique visitors. A week earlier, the site had 271,000 page views and 55,000 visitors, said Executive Editor Alan Miller, who’s also regional editor for 21 Gannett newspapers in Ohio.

Readers are hungry for information about local shutdowns and people in the community who have tested positive. A popular story in Florida was the exhausting saga of a man in Boca Raton who needed to get tested. Service stories, like one that detailed steps people should take if they suspect they have the virus, are also popular, Miller said.

“We’re making it free as a public service and hope that readers who appreciate that would consider subscribing to the Dispatch,” he said.

Some organizations make their pitch explicitly. The Washington Post’s website has a letter to readers from Executive Editor Marty Baron that links to a $29 yearly subscription offer.

“I hope you’ll agree that a first-year subscription at that price is a bargain for journalism that is at the heart of our democracy and that is, especially now, vital to public health,” Baron wrote.

The Seattle Times has seen its online readership triple and, at key moments, increase ten-fold, Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores wrote in a column. Subscriptions have increased as a result, she said.

“It’s one thing to watch CNN and hear about what is going on at the White House,” said news consultant Ken Doctor. “It’s another thing to hear about what’s going on down the street.”

But Doctor fears that whatever gains that news organizations will make among readers with a newfound appreciation for their work will be more than offset by losses in advertising revenue. If concerts and other events are being canceled, and people are avoiding restaurants, that advertising will dry up.

The weekly Sacramento (California) News & Review cited those factors this week in halting print publication there and at its sister papers in Chico, Calif. and Reno, Nevada.

“We will have to suspend publishing and lay off nearly all of our amazing and talented staff, we hope only temporarily,” Jeff vonKaenel, the publications’ president.

Similarly, the Military Times is furloughing dozens of its staff members for two weeks. The publication aimed at veterans and active military is dependent on special events, which have been called off.

Advertising has also taken a hit at the Palm Beach Post, but Moschella said it’s too early to tell what the eventual damage will be.

“We would hope that readers would soften that blow for them if they could,” Doctor said.

