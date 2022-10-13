WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Musical” will be presented this weekend by Music Theatre of Wichita and Music Theatre for Young People.

The performance will run approximately two hours and be from Friday through Sunday at Century II’s Mary Jane Teall Theater. The show Friday is at 7 p.m.

According to Music Theatre of Wichita, SpongeBob and the citizens of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, the lives of our beloved heroes hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to save the day.

On Saturday, there will be performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday will have a 2 p.m. performance. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Click above to hear from Audra Bryant, the director and choreographer of the performance.