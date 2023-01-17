WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Night Court” returns to NBC and KSN tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7-8 p.m.

The show’s regular time period will be 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. The cast includes Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.

“Night Court” previously aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992.