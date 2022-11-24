WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.”

“This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he said.

Aaron is on coach Gwen Stefani’s team. Earlier this week, viewers voted for him to move on to this season’s final 10. He and the other nine singers will compete live Monday night on KSN.

Aaron is a Junction City High School graduate and works there as a paraprofessional.

NBC asked him what a regular Thanksgiving would be like for him.

“Thanksgiving is always just filled with, with laughs, fun, and, of course, good food, like, the food is amazing,” he said. “And I always look forward to not eating anything the day before because I know exactly what I’m going to do on Thanksgiving Day.”

Aaron said the other singers are becoming an extended family while he is in LA.

“The other contestants that are here, we have grown so close,” he said. “So, we’re planning to just, you know, spend some time together and reflecting on what we’re thankful for, and of course, eating some good food.”

He and the other singers are enjoying the experience.

“I’m excited still because, hey, I’m here.”

You can watch Aaron compete Monday between 7 and 9 p.m. on KSN. Then, click here to vote.