Nurses choir delivers first golden buzzer performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

“America’s Got Talent” returned Tuesday on KSN. It is the 16th season for the popular summertime show, which returned with a full in-person audience.

During the episode, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir from New York delivered a message that there is always light at the end of the tunnel and earned judge Howie Mandel’s “golden buzzer.”

“I thought, coming out of COVID, everybody would be miserable. But actually, it’s the opposite. They’ve all come out. Ready to go. People want to have fun! People wanna be happy,” said judge Simon Cowell.

Each judge has one chance to hit the golden buzzer, which sends an act straight through to the live performances where they could win the $1 million prize.

Other performances of the night included a dog act that imitated the AGT judges, a 10-year-old boy who sang a Celine Dion hit, “All By Myself,” and a teen aerialist who had just two years of training.

You can see some of the highlights from Tuesday’s show below.

The next episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m.