Breaking News
Redacted whistleblower complaint is released
Live Now
Acting Director of National Intelligence testifies on President Trump Ukraine call

NY Gov. Cuomo, Food Network star Sandra Lee announce split

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Food Network star Sandra Lee have announced their break up after more than a decade together.

Cuomo and Lee said in a statement Wednesday that their lives have gone in different directions but that they remain close friends.

Rumors of a breakup began earlier this year when Lee put the home she shared with Cuomo in the New York City suburbs on the market. Since then, Cuomo has spent much of his time in the governor’s mansion in Albany.

Lee is a TV host and cookbook author famous for her “semi-homemade” approach to cooking. She largely avoided politics, but emerged as a vocal advocate for cancer screenings after her successful treatment for breast cancer in 2015.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories