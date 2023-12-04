HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The next Kansas State Fair is still about nine months away, but this is the week to start thinking about buying tickets to one of the grandstand acts.

The Kansas State Fair announced Monday that the Oak Ridge Boys will perform on the final day of the 2024 fair — Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.

Some of the Oak Ridge Boys’ many hits include “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” and “Thank God for Kids.” The group has won Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, with the password: elvira. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. The ticket office phone number is 620-669-3618.

The Kansas State Fair says grandstand seating will be improved in 2024. The stage will be repositioned to create space for more seating in the lower track area. There will be a sturdy ground covering added to the new seating area. Fair officials say it will boost capacity and put concertgoers closer to the entertainment.

Reserved grandstand seats will go for $30 and $40.

Tickets for the new lower floor area are $65.

A $75 ticket will get you access to the VIP Deck area, two beverage coupons, complimentary food within the VIP Deck, and an early entrance to the grandstand.

Each grandstand ticket includes a gate admission scan on the day of the event.

Delivery methods for the tickets are: print-at-home, mail or will call.​