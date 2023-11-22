Scroll down to see NBC’s entire Thanksgiving Day holiday lineup schedule.

(WCMH) — As families gather around their televisions to kick off the holiday season, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade promises a dazzling spectacle filled with new additions, star-studded performances, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Here’s what to watch for in this year’s festivities:

An all-access peek behind the magic: Tune in on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. for the “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Hosted by Amber Ruffin, the hourlong special provides an exclusive, all-access look inside the Macy’s Parade Studio. Discover the meticulous process behind creating the iconic floats and balloons that will mesmerize viewers on Thanksgiving morning.

Ohio takes center stage: Keep an eye out for the performance of “How to Dance in Ohio,” a special showcase from the world of Broadway. This upcoming new musical, based on a documentary about a group of teens and young adults from Columbus, brings a unique flavor to the parade and adds a touch of Midwestern charm to the lineup.

Extended parade joy: For the first time ever, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will extend its broadcast from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. Enjoy an additional half-hour of festivities featuring 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, over 700 clowns, and 12 marching bands.

Star-studded extravaganza: Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, and more will grace the parade with their performances. Broadway enthusiasts will be treated to acts from “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” and others, adding a theatrical touch to the celebration. Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, stars of Broadway’s “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” will also act as special live correspondents along the parade route.

Balloons and floats galore: Watch out for the debut of seven new character balloons, including Beagle Scout Snoopy and Kung Fu Panda’s Po. The parade will also unveil four new floats, such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka.” These whimsical creations, along with their scheduled performers, promise to transport viewers to fantastical places.

WEDNESDAY 11/22

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

THURSDAY 11/23

8:30 a.m. — 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Noon — The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

2 p.m. — Replay of 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

7 p.m. — NFL Football: 49ers @ Seahawks

FRIDAY 11/24

6:30 p.m. — Big Ten: Penn State @ Michigan State

SATURDAY 11/25

7 p.m. — Repeat of The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Click here for NBC’s holiday programming through Christmas.