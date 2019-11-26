Breaking News
Heavy snow closes roads in northwest Kansas
1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

O’Hurley relishes annual Thanksgiving dog show’s popularity

Entertainment

by: GINA ABDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by NBC shows David Frei, left, and host John O’Hurley posing with a havanese dog at The National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The annual parade of pooches has become one of the highest-rated shows of Thanksgiving. (Bill McCay/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Television traditions on Thanksgiving have usually involved the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and then hours of football, but in recent years, another has emerged: watching The National Dog Show.

Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pooches has become one of the more popular shows of Thanksgiving week.

O’Hurley is joined by Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, the figure skating commentary duo known for their dose of camp, and sports commentator Mary Carillo. David Frei, who is a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club, serves as the analyst.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories