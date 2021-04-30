On ‘Dateline’ an indie horror film gets a real-life plot twist

Wyn Reed is an Oregon actress cast as a killer in “From the Dark,” a small-budget horror film. When filming wraps, a real-life plot twist reveals Wyn’s real name is Tucker, and she has been charged with killing her uncle. Both the filmmakers and the detectives find themselves wondering where the performance ends and reality begins.

Friday’s broadcast follows the six-episode eponymous podcast series hosted by Keith Morrison, which continues to rank in the top 10 on Apple’s Podcast Charts.

Here’s a preview of Morrison’s report:

This is a horror movie. Oh yes. A horror movie with all its requisite darkness. Its setting, its spine-chilling story, its disturbing characters. But, really, where does performance end, and reality begin?

OPERATOR: Jackson County 911 emergency.

OPERATOR: Tell me what the emergency is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: All I can tell you is a gun went off.

This is also a story about family. About ambition, accomplishment, sharing.

OPERATOR: Are you in danger?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

OPERATOR: Okay, is the person that did the firing of the weapon, are they there now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

So, yes, a horror movie.

