On ‘Dateline’ twisted sense of loyalty and tradition ends in murder

Tonight on “Dateline,” Chicago police search for a killer after Robert O’Dubaine, a nightclub owner, is gunned down in his home.

As detectives investigate the motive, they discover it was a targeted killing, connected to a twisted sense of loyalty and tradition. The broadcast features the first network interview with the man at the center of the case, Andrew Suh.

Here’s a preview of Natalie Morales’s report:

A neighbor heard gunshots — and then the squeal of tires. He came running and saw the body of 31-year-old Robert O’Dubaine on the floor of his garage.

NATALIE MORALES: SO RIGHT HERE?

BILL JOHNSTON: YEAH, HE WAS LAYING DOWN FROM TWO OBVIOUS GUNSHOTS TO THE HEAD.

Chicago police detective Bill Johnston learned Robert had spent the afternoon with his father and had gotten home earlier that evening.

It appeared Robert was heading out again – when he was shot.

NATALIE MORALES: AND THE DOOR WAS OPEN?

BILL JOHNSTON: THE OVERHEAD DOOR WAS OPEN. NONE OF THE NEIGHBORS REPORTED– SEEING ANYBODY COMING OR GOING, BUT THEY DID HEAR THE GUNSHOTS.

Detective Pat McCarthy had seen plenty of killings working in the gang and organized crime squad with the Chicago PD.

PAT MCCARTHY: WHEN ROBERT– WAS FOUND IN HIS GARAGE HIS — UH, VEHICLE WAS GONE AND HIS KEYS WERE GONE, HIS WALLET WAS GONE, AND IT JUST LOOKED TO BE A SAD BUT TRUE THING — ANOTHER CRIME IN CHICAGO.

They found Robert’s Jeep nearby, so it didn’t look like a car-jacking, but it didn’t look random either.

Tonight on Friday’s “Dateline,” hear from the man at the center of the case, in his first broadcast interview at 9 p.m. on KSN.