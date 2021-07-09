On ‘Dateline’: Unexpected arrest after double murder case is finally solved

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” in the double murder case of Nichole Payne and her son Taylor, a second investigation leads to an unexpected new arrest.

After the two are found dead in their home, it takes nearly a decade to unravel what happened.

For the first time on television, Nichole’s children Remington and Jackson Payne share what they saw the day their mother and brother were murdered.

Andrea Canning revisits her reporting. Here’s a preview:

The white dove. A symbol of peace and love.

One woman was so moved by their grace and beauty she turned her passion for doves into a business releasing them at weddings and funerals.

Nichole Payne brought both joy and comfort to countless families.

“When I see pictures and when I hear stories of my mom, she’s just this wonderful person, this, like this huge smile all the time, great personality,” Remington Payne said.

But on a December morning in 2007, Nichole’s doves made their most poignant flight of all, at her own funeral.

“I just wanted to be able to put my two cents in and, you know, all stories have two sides,” Jackson Payne said.

“People don’t know that there was somebody who saw everything that happened,” Remington said. “I saw it happen, and I want people to know it happened.”

