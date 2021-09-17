Open Streets ICT to be held Sunday along Douglas in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you want to bike or walk along Douglas Street through downtown Wichita without traffic? You will have your chance this weekend as Open Streets ICT returns.

The event will be from 12 to 5 p.m. and is free.

All Wichitans are invited to get active, socialize, and to stop at the local Douglas Avenue businesses, restaurants, street vendors, and five major activity hubs located at every mile along the route.

Open Streets ICT closes 4.1 miles of Douglas Avenue to traffic, from Bluff Street in College Hill to Glenn Street in the historic Delano District. Street closings will begin Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m.

Glenn Street, Seneca Street, Broadway Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Hillside Street will remain open to allow for north and southbound traffic along Douglas Avenue.

The Wichita Police Department will control the actual times of street closings and openings.

The Qline will be running trolleys along 1st and 2nd streets between Oliver and McLean from 12-5 p.m. Individuals will be able to bring their bikes aboard the trolley for easy transportation. No pets will be allowed to board the trolleys.