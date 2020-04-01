Oprah on rap song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

1  of  53
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Oprah on rap song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

Entertainment

by: MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows Oprah Winfrey at The Museum of Modern Art’s David Rockefeller Award Luncheon honoring Oprah Winfrey in New York on March 6, 2018, left, and Drake accepting the award for favorite album rap/hip-hop for “Views” at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things. When asked in an interview what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!” (Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things.

No, the song hasn’t officially made the media mogul’s annual list, but when asked what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed to The Associated Press: “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!”

“Oprah’s Bank Account” was released last month and will be featured on Lil Yachty’s new album, “Lil Boat 3,” to be released this year. The song is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s rap songs chart.

In the 9-minute music video for the song, Lil Yachty, as the character Boprah, is dressed like Winfrey and hosts a talk show, where Drake appears as his guest. Lil Yachty also interviews DaBaby in the clip.

“I haven’t seen the video,” Winfrey said, adding: “But it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”

“Oprah’s Bank Account,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month, became Drake’s 208th song on the all-genre chart. It helped the rap star set a new record for most songs on the chart as he surpassed the 207-song run by the “Glee” cast, who had success with cover versions of well-known songs that would debut on the charts after episodes aired.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

