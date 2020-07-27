Oprah’s O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years

(AP) — O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the December 2020 issue after 20 years of publication.
Hearst says the brand is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric,” with “some form of print.”
Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director. It is among the country’s most recognizable magazines.
Hearst declined to answer why they were dropping the regular print edition, saying only it was a “natural next step.”
Magazines are trying to grow their digital properties as print advertising shrinks and people spend more time online.
LATEST STORIES:
- Passenger traffic in June: Report from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport
- K-96 roadwork in Sedgwick and Reno counties could take 4 months
- Expiring soon: What to do if your $600 weekly unemployment check ends this week
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths with 1,063 new cases
- Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021