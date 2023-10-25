WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Wichita from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12.

The show will be at Wichita’s Towne East Square in the 7700 blk. of E. Kellogg. Six shows will happen over three days.

The performance will happen under a black and red “Clown Castle.” The show promises to deliver a host of surprises, scares and amusement to all who dare attend, according to Paranormal Cirque’s website. The website adds that the show features acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more that separate it from a “normal” circus performance.

The show is rated R, which means it is restricted to anyone under 17 years old. No one under age 13 will be admitted, and an adult must accompany attendees ages 13-17.

