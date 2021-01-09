Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

Caillou hugs his cat Gilbert in scene from children’s tv series “Caillou.” (Credit: AP)

The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”

The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.

In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.

However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.

PBS cancels Caillou after 20 years. 2021 is already a win. — Ozzy (@ozzyunc) January 7, 2021

The world: We need a moment of healing and unity



PBS: *cancels Caillou* — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) January 6, 2021

I’m sorry- but this extremely important discussion needs to happen. Due to the cancellation of Caillou I am left wondering – which is your most disliked kids cartoon? Caillou was mine. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qtB1ZDbjUi — Jenny Rae Seward (@Cronk_Ag) January 8, 2021