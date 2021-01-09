Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.
