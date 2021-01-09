Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

Entertainment

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Caillou hugs his cat Gilbert in scene from children’s tv series “Caillou.” (Credit: AP)

The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”

The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.

In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.

However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories