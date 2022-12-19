(Courtesy Intrust Bank Arena)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Country music artist parker McCollum is stopping in Wichita on his Summer Tour 2023. And he’s bringing special guest Jackson Dean with him.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets start at $34.50 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 23. Click here for the details.

Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Music Row have labeled McCollum as an “Artist to Watch.” His hit songs include “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

Singer Jackson Dean’s song “Don’t Come Lookin” has been featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s “The Ice Road” and in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.