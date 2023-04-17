WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The concert lineup for Riverfest 2023 has been announced.

Riverfest 2023 is from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

Riverfest 2023 concert lineup:

Friday, June 2

  • Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon
  • Shaggy

Saturday, June 3

  • Reid Haughton
  • Wilderado
  • Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Sunday, June 4

Downtown Get Down:

  • D’Aydrian Harding
  • Kevin Harrison & the Brand
  • Parker Millsap

Monday, June 5

  • Blind Boys of Alabama
  • Le’Andria Johnson

Tuesday, June 6

  • Texas Hill
  • Eli Young Band

Wednesday, June 7

  • Desure
  • Haymakers
  • Gin Blossoms

Thursday, June 8

  • Ernest James Zydeco
  • XV
  • The Soul Rebels

Friday, June 9

Fiesta del Rio:

  • Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala
  • Mariachi America
  • Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga
  • Los De LA Sierra
  • DJ Tynno Morales
  • Edén Muñoz

Saturday, June 10

  • Pete Gile
  • Jenna & Martin Duo
  • Parmalee

All concerts are included in the price of a Riverfest button. Early bird buttons are $10 for adults and $5 for children now through May 5.

VIP options are available. BMW of Wichita VIP Seating tickets goes on sale May 1. The VIP Area includes access to a cash bar and port-o-pots.

For more information on Riverfest 2023, visit their website.