WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular vocal group Pentatonix is coming to Wichita this holiday season with what it’s calling The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.

The concert is on Dec. 19 at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m., but there will be some presale opportunities before then. Click Select-A-Seat to learn more.

Five talented singers make up the quintet — Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee.

Pentatonix has won three Grammy Awards and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. The a capella group has sold 10 million albums worldwide.