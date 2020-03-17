PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus

1  of  3
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Mark Arts Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you think of famous faces who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson probably come to mind.

Hanks and Wilson had been isolated in stable conditions in an Australian hospital following their diagnoses. The couple used a social media post to thank “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

They have since been released from a hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks said.

There are plenty of celebrities and well-known names who have tested positive for COVID-19. With the scale of the outbreak, a number of public figures have discussed their health status.

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 30: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks over Will Barton III #5 of the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gobert was the first professional basketball player to test positive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for being careless. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus and did Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attends a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on November 20, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. – Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet Wednesday. The prime minister expanded his cabinet to a slightly larger 36 members after the Liberals lost 20 seats on October 21, reducing a once-mighty juggernaut to a minority government. (Photo by Chris Wattie / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS WATTIE/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.

Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju, of “Game of Thrones” fame. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund in “Game of Thrones,” has tested positive. The 41-year-old actor said he and his family were in self-isolation at their home.

Luis Sepulveda

Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Reports say best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda, who confirmed he was infected, showed symptoms of COVID-19 in February after returning from a literary festival in Portugal.

The Rev. Janet Broderick

Actor Matthew Broderick and his sister the Rev. Janet Broderick. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Actor Matthew Broderick’s sister, the Rev. Janet Broderick, 64, told her congregation at her Beverly Hills church that she has tested positive.

Maria Begona Gomez

Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Prime Minister of Spain (R) and his wife Maria Begona Gomez. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, according to officials in his office. Spain has imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the spread of the virus.  

Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for coronavirus after he came into contact with a Brazilian official who was also positive.

