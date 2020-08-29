PHOTOS: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

Comic book legend Stan Lee, left, creator of the “Black Panther” superhero, poses with Chadwick Boseman, star of the new “Black Panther” film, at the premiere at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In this Saturday, March 23, 2013 photo, Harrison Ford. left, and Chadwick Boseman, cast members in the film “42,” pose together for a portrait, in Los Angeles. In the new movie by writer-director, Brian Helgeland, Boseman plays Jackie Robinson and Ford plays Brooklyn Dodgers president and general manager Branch Rickey. Helgeland, an Oscar winner for his “L.A. Confidential” screenplay who previously directed “Payback” and “A Knight’s Tale,” said he felt “an enormous amount of pressure” to be faithful to Robinson’s story, both because of his significance and because his life had been written about so extensively. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman, left, congratulates Letitia Wright before she goes on stage to accept the award for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for “Black Panther” at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of “The Black Godfather,” at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo, actor Chadwick Boseman addresses the audience during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring actor Denzel Washington in Los Angeles. The award-winning actor, director, and producer is the face of some of the most well-known films of the last few decades, including “Fences,” “Man on Fire,” “Malcolm X,” and “The Book of Eli.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Chadwick Boseman, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, beside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center, on the sideline before an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Chadwick Boseman, left, and Sienna Miller, cast members in “21 Bridges,” pose together during a photo call for the film at the Four Seasons Hotel, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman presents the award for favorite alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman, left, presents the award for favorite alternative rock artist to Billie Eilish at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE – In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for “Black Panther” at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, June 6, 2019 file photo, Actor Chadwick Boseman addresses the audience during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 9, 2013 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, who plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson in “42,” poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this Sunday, July 27, 2014 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, who stars as James Brown in “Get On Up,” a movie based on the life story of “the Godfather of Soul,” poses by a promotional poster of himself playing Brown in Madison, Miss., prior to a screening of the film, Sunday, July 27, 2014. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 . (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Actor Chadwick Boseman, a Hollywood talent who managed to achieve greatness in his craft while silently battling colon cancer, died at the age of 43, his family said in a statement Friday.

The “Black Panther” star died at home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family near his side, publicist Nicki Fioravante said.

He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to his family.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The South Carolina native was also known for his roles as Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

Boseman hadn’t spoken publicly about his diagnosis and news of his death stunned fellow actors.

“This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.