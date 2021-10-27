Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story featuring Chris Evans

(WTAJ) — Pixar Animation Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for “Lightyear,” the origin story of the iconic “Toy Story” Space Ranger — but the movie will have little to do with Buzz and Woody.

The film will follow the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the space commander that inspired the iconic toy we fell in love with in 1995. In the trailer, we see the cadet seemingly struggle in training.

While the full plot is still unknown, it’s safe to say he succeeds, as he’s ultimately seen in the iconic Buzz Lightyear spacesuit towards the end of the trailer below.

While Tim Allen carried the character through the “Toy Story” franchise, this tale of the more real and human Buzz is being voiced by Chris Evans. Yes, Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the space ranger who will eventually set out to battle the evil emperor Zurg — if that is indeed the story they want to tell.

Prepare for ignition. 👨‍🚀💫 Check out the new poster for #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/JMwcDOJA2j — Pixar (@Pixar) October 27, 2021

The movie is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022.

Pixar’s first full-length film, “Toy Story,” was released in 1995. Disney bought the company for an astounding $7.4 billion in 2006, leaving Apple CEO Steve Jobs as the largest shareholder.