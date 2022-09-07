HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout.

General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect.

“We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our roving acts, you know, we’ve got a great lineup of educational opportunities for the people coming here. Our livestock is through the roof as far as numbers.”

He said this first weekend, there will be 800 kids displaying 3,600 different animals on the fairgrounds.

“It’s just going to be a great 10 days here at the Kansas State Fair,” Schulz said.

Last year, attendance at the fair was down about 20%. However, he said the average attendance at the fair is 325,000 to 350,000 people.

“That’s what we’re hoping for this year. That’s what we’re planning for,” Schulz said. “So, we’re just telling everybody, you know, make your plans, get out to the Kansas State Fair here in Hutchinson.”

He said the fair is significant to Reno County and surrounding counties.

“We did an economic impact study a few years ago and, on average, it was about $71 million that the Kansas State Fair brings into Hutchinson and the surrounding areas,” he said. “We know that just on our hotel side, we have every hotel here in Hutch filled. We send people up to McPherson. We fill all those. We actually send people over to Maize, Airbnbs, Vrbos, all that kind of stuff. So, we know that it has a huge impact into our area.”

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, 2000 N. Poplar. Visit the fair’s website for more information.