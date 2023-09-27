WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Wichita Saturday for the annual Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff.

Crowds gather at the 2022 Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff in Wichita (KSN News photo)

This is the event’s 40th year. The Wagonmasters took it over in 2005, and they expect a crowd of close to 10,000 this year. The primary location is in and around Naftzger Park at Douglas and St. Francis.

For $5, you get a tasting kit to try samples from around 60 chili teams. Arrive early. Some booths will run out of chili within a couple of hours.

The chili tasting starts at noon, but organizers say the fun starts earlier:

This was one of the pots of chili at the 2022 Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff in Wichita (KSN News photo)

10 a.m. — Beer sales begin

10:30 a.m. — Tasting kit sales begin

11 a.m. — Live music from Epic

11:30 a.m. — WSU pep rally

Noon — Taste testing

2:45 p.m. — Pepper eating contest

3 p.m. — Winner of 50/50 Raffle announced

There will also be a kids’ zone with inflatables and games.

The chili teams are from Kansas and surrounding states, and they are competing for money and bragging rights. The top prize is being named the grand champion.

Some of the categories include:

People’s choice

Red chili

Chili Verde

No beans about it

Anything goes

Salsa

Team spirit

Best booth

For information about the location and parking options, click here.

KSN is a proud sponsor of the Downtown Chili Cookoff.