WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Wichita Saturday for the annual Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff.
This is the event’s 40th year. The Wagonmasters took it over in 2005, and they expect a crowd of close to 10,000 this year. The primary location is in and around Naftzger Park at Douglas and St. Francis.
For $5, you get a tasting kit to try samples from around 60 chili teams. Arrive early. Some booths will run out of chili within a couple of hours.
The chili tasting starts at noon, but organizers say the fun starts earlier:
- 10 a.m. — Beer sales begin
- 10:30 a.m. — Tasting kit sales begin
- 11 a.m. — Live music from Epic
- 11:30 a.m. — WSU pep rally
- Noon — Taste testing
- 2:45 p.m. — Pepper eating contest
- 3 p.m. — Winner of 50/50 Raffle announced
There will also be a kids’ zone with inflatables and games.
The chili teams are from Kansas and surrounding states, and they are competing for money and bragging rights. The top prize is being named the grand champion.
Some of the categories include:
- People’s choice
- Red chili
- Chili Verde
- No beans about it
- Anything goes
- Salsa
- Team spirit
- Best booth
For information about the location and parking options, click here.
