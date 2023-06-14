KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Swifties beware! Scammers could be the “Anti-Hero” making it a “Cruel Summer” for Kansas City concert-goers.

If you are in the market for Taylor Swift tickets for her July concerts, you may be in for an ugly surprise. Legitimate sites are now selling those tickets for several thousand dollars each.

It’s setting up the secondary market for scammers.

The State of Missouri says it’s received 10 reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams this week alone.

“It’s kind of like this whole meant-to-be thing that me and my daughter want to go to so bad,” Brandi Oliver said of the July 7 concert coinciding with her re-release of “Speak Now.”

That tour was her daughter Leah’s first concert back in 2011. Oliver and her daughter are like a lot of Kansas Citians right now, in search of a Taylor Swift ticket that won’t cost you three months’ rent.

“We got caught up in the whole Ticketmaster thing, and we weren’t able to get tickets. I sat in that queue for like 12 hours, it feels like. So we’ve been kind of watching the resales, but they are ridiculous priced.” Oliver explained.

Tickets for Less says it’s a matter of supply and demand.

“Usually, you see more supply out there when there’s that many tickets. One thing we found out about the Swiftie fans is they hold on to their seats. There’s still a huge demand out there, and the supply is just nonexistent,” Jason Durbin said.

But simple searches for Taylor Swift tickets in Kansas City on social media seem to reveal plenty of people selling tickets. The Olivers thought they found a somewhat reasonable deal on Facebook marketplace, but once they started discussing payment, there were red flags.

“My daughter said if we use PayPal Goods and Services, it will protect you and I, not that I think you are a scam, and from there, they just ghosted her they blocked her,” Oliver said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, they probably did the right thing.

It says you should only buy from trusted vendors who should disclose seating locations and when the tickets will be available before purchase. Also, make sure you know the refund policy and only use payment methods that come with protection.

The FBI also said If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check their feedback rating. Be wary of buyers and sellers with mostly unfavorable feedback ratings or no ratings at all.

So if your instincts are telling you, “I knew you were trouble when you walked in,” you may want to look elsewhere.

“It’s such an expensive ticket. The last thing you want to do is go through all the hoops, get there and find out not only are you going to see the show you were dying to see, also you are finding trouble where your money went,” Durbin said.

If you think you’ve been scammed, you can report it to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.