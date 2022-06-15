WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita, Hutchinson and Salina will have several events to celebrate Pride month.

HUTCHINSON

Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18

Hutchinson Salt City Pride is hosted by the non-profit Salt City Pride Fest Inc. Salt City Pride says it is a family-oriented event built upon the five core values: acceptance, tolerance, equality, unity, and love. The event will feature shows, booths, food, fun, and an annual pageant. It runs from 7-10 p.m. at Shadduck Park Boys & Girls Club at 2nd and Van Buren Street.

SALINA

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting Pride Fest: Legends 2022 in Salina on June 17 and 18.

Friday, June 17

The public is invited to start the free family weekend with a block party at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash from 2-10 p.m. The party will be hosted by MX Lucky and will include drag show performances, games, karaoke and much more.

Saturday, June 18

On Saturday, the festival moves to Oakdale Park, 730 Oakdale Drive. There we will enjoy more talented performances, vendors and merchandise available. Both locations and dates are free to enter and start at 2 p.m. It is encouraged that the public brings cash for entertainment, playing games, etc.

MCPHERSON

Saturday, June 25

The McPherson Coalition for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity – MCEID will be hosting a celebration at Lakeside Park. it will kick off at 2 p.m. from the McPherson College Roundabout with a march down Simpson Street to Lakeside Park. The afternoon will be followed by food trucks, drag performances, a local craft and vendor market, and kids’ activities. The event is scheduled to wrap up by 6 p.m.

WICHITA

Thursday, June 23

Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the way you always wanted at Wichita Super Senior Pride Prom 2022: Pretty Out Pink at The Crown Uptown, 3207 E. Douglas. The 80s-themed event runs from 7-10 p.m. and benefits Proud of Wichita, Inc., the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Wichita Pride, Inc.

Rain Bistro, 518 E.Douglas, is the location of the official Pride Prom 2022 Happy Hour (3-6 p.m.) pre-party and After Prom Karaoke headquarters (10:30 p.m.-close). Take the free Q-Line (runs between 5-11 p.m.) for a safe ride between Rain and Crown Uptown Theatre.

For tickets, click here.

Friday, June 24

Wichita City Pride 2022: Love is Victorius will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Evergy Pavilion at Naftzger Park.

Wichita’s Injoy Fountain, “The Voice” contestant, will direct a cast of Wichita’s best LGBTQ singers, dancers, drag performers and more. Music Theatre of Wichita will present a live performance of their 2022 shows. The night will finish with a citywide dance party.

Get information and services from LGBTQ-affirming health care providers on site. In addition, there will be drinks by Wave, food trucks, local vendors and walking the open streets on Douglas Avenue and St. Francis Street throughout, before and after the event.

Proud of Wichita, Inc., the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wichita, and Wave are all part of the event.

Saturday, June 25

A Unity March will start at Warren Plaza in Old Town and end at Naftzger Park with a picnic to follow. It begins at 10 a.m., followed by Pride Family Picnic at Naftzger Park.

Wichita Pride buttons will be on sale at the event for $7. The button will allow attendance at all Wichita Pride events for 2022. Follow the Wichita Pride Facebook page for updates and future events.

Sunday, June 26

Positive Directions Fusion drag show from 5-8 p.m. More information will follow soon.