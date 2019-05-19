Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate one year anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mark the first year of their wedding anniversary today.

One year since Britain’s Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle, the global media remains captivated with the couple who are treated like Hollywood superstars.

Despite the glamour of their wedding day that featured the iconic scenes of fairytale dresses, uniforms and horse-drawn carriages, the new duchess has faced a wave of negative publicity in the British press and on social media platforms.

Britain’s Buckingham Palace and individual royals rarely speak out to counter negative stories about themselves.

However, the palace did appeal in March for kindness on official social media channels and warned of possible police action following a rise in abusive racist or sexist comments, often aimed at Meghan or the Duchess of Cambridge, Catharine.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child on May 6.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the seventh-in-line to the British throne.