(NEXSTAR) – When moving into a new home, it’s customary that the previous occupants move out. But that’s not necessarily the case at one spacious property for sale in Millbury, Massachusetts, at least according to a sign posted on the lawn.

“Probably Haunted,” reads the sign, which is situated directly above the listing agent’s placard.

(Erika Kristal Eucker/Media Realty)

The property’s online listing, on the other hand, makes no mention whatsoever of any paranormal activity at the address. But it does mention that the property was originally built as a single-family home in 1850 before being converted for use as a funeral parlor around 75 years ago.

“If you’re a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home,” reads a description of the home, which is currently listed for $769,000.

Listing agent Erika Kristal Eucker, with Media Realty, told Nexstar that it was her idea to place the “Probably Haunted” sign at the property, but didn’t expand on the inspiration.

“I’m not an expert in the paranormal, so I wouldn’t want to speak on whether or not the home is haunted,” she said. “I’d rather leave that determination to the professionals.”

Lest any buyers think the sign was placed out front as some sort of legally required disclosure, think again: Unlike a handful of other nearby states, Massachusetts has no laws that would require a seller to disclose if a property is allegedly haunted.

According to Bay State property laws, a seller “doesn’t need to disclose psychologically affected property, including an alleged parapsychological or supernatural phenomenon,” a state statute’s language explains, as noted by Zillow.

Why, then, would a seller choose to advertise a listing as “haunted”? It’s possible that an agent could choose to do so if the home is, in fact, alleged to be haunted. (A representative for the current operators of the Millbury funeral home did not respond Nexstar’s request to discuss the claim further.)

Another possibility? It’s simply a marketing gimmick used to scare up some publicity.

“We have seen a huge uptick in activity and inquiries,” Eucker told Nexstar, when asked whether the sign was having a positive effect on interest.