FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution in Joshua Duggar’s federal appeal requested a one-week extension to file its response to the defense’s opening brief.

The unopposed motion was submitted by Department of Justice appellate attorney Joshua K. Handell on Nov. 9. The government received a 21-day extension on Oct. 14, which moved the deadline to file a response to Nov. 15.

Duggar, 34, a former reality TV personality, was found unanimously guilty in the western district of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville in December 2021 on a pair of child pornography charges and was sentenced to 151 months (12 years and seven months) in federal prison in May. His defense team has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

The prosecution asked for the extension to Nov. 22 because Handell “was not involved in the district-court proceedings in this case and requires additional time to digest the trial record and develop the government’s appellate arguments.”

Handell also cited two additional federal cases that he is responsible for, including one with a brief due on Nov. 16. The filing also noted that the defense asked for and received three extensions totaling 63 days before submitting its opening brief on Oct. 3.

On Oct. 19, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis gave notice that it intends to listen to oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of his conviction. The date of that hearing has not yet been scheduled.