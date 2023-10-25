WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Clinical Psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles will bring her talk “The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us” to the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita.

Dr. Rahcel Toles (Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

In their announcement, the Orpheum says Dr. Toles’s talk “will give even the most dedicated true crime fan new insights into the phenomenon of “serial homicide” and answer a “variety of questions, identify serial killer myths, and learn about the future of catching serial killers.”

Dr. Toles’s presentation is expected also to answer the question of why some people are so fascinated by serial killers and true crime. “The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us” will take place at the Orpheum on March 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 10 a.m. and are priced from $29.50 up to $74.50. They can be purchased in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena or by phone at 316.755.SEAT, or online at selectaseat.com.

